No. 18 Southern California closes out its home schedule Saturday when the Trojans try to maintain any glimmer of possibility of reaching the College Football Playoff, as they host Maryland at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Three turnovers vexed USC (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) in a prime opportunity to insert itself at the forefront of the CFP race at Indiana last Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was picked off three times by the defending national champion Hoosiers, including on a throw toward the end zone that could have forced a tie in the fourth quarter.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said he took responsibility for the play call that preceded the goal-line pick. Maiava, however, said Tuesday, "I'm the one out there throwing the ball. (Riley) wasn't the one (who) threw the interception.

"I didn't play great," Maiava added. "I let my teammates down."

Despite the 27-13 loss, chaos elsewhere around college football prevented the Trojans from dropping in the Nov. 17 Playoff poll reveal. At No. 18, USC is not eliminated from Playoff contention but will need help to climb into a potential at-large berth.

The Trojans also cannot afford another loss with two games remaining, one of which is the crosstown clash with rival and No. 4-ranked UCLA on Nov. 28.

Before then, USC needs to beat Maryland for the first time in program history. The sides have met only once, with the Terrapins nabbing a 29-28 win over USC in 2024.

Maryland (4-6, 2-5) is paying its first-ever visit to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, needing two wins to reach bowl eligibility after a 2-6 start.

Mike Locksley was fired as head coach amid a 12-game losing streak in Big Ten play -- with the last conference win coming in the Oct. 19, 2024, defeat of USC.

Under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, the Terrapins started with a 20-17 loss to Illinois on Oct. 31 but have since run off back-to-back wins over Purdue and Wisconsin.

Quarterback Cardell Williams went 21-of-23 passing against the Badgers for 183 yards and a touchdown. Williams also ran for a pair of scores in the 24-21 victory.

After the Terps defense surrendered 35 or more points in five straight losses ahead of Locksley's firing, it has not allowed more than 29 points in the three games since.

"We created what we thought was the vision for the defense," Abdul-Rahim said Monday. "It's a (single-mindedness) of purpose on the defense."

The Maryland defense will look to continue its recent success against a USC offense that has averaged 36.9 points per game in wins but just 15.7 in losses.

Red-zone struggles have contributed to the Trojans' fluctuations. USC ranks 84th nationally with touchdowns on just 59.2% of its trips into the red zone.

"First off is being able to run the ball down there," Riley said Tuesday as key to improving the Trojans' prospects inside opponents' 20-yard lines. "You have to be able to run the football or you're sitting there throwing the ball against numbers or odds that aren't completely in your favor."