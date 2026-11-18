Top-ranked Georgia seemed to receive a wake-up call when it was upset by unranked Auburn in mid-October.

The Bulldogs since have won three games by an average margin of 27 points as they enter Saturday night's Southeastern Conference contest against No. 21 South Carolina at Columbia, S.C.

Georgia remained atop the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night and it looks to continue its recent strong play. With just two regular-season games remaining, staying atop the rankings is the goal.

"I do believe that's a motivator," Georgia defensive end Elijah Griffin said of maintaining the No. 1 seed. "But we just want to be the best team we can be, the best team of 2026."

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said handling the outside chatter becomes more important this time of year.

"We have to stay level-headed and get better, and that is harder than ever because the noise gets louder," Smart said. "They're closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their lives, and distractions just mount up."

The Bulldogs routed then-No. 22 Missouri 48-21 last Saturday in Athens to keep their recent dominance alive. Georgia scored the first 31 points and running back Nate Frazier stood out with 72 yards and three touchdowns.

The previous week, Georgia visited then-No. 10 Ole Miss and rolled to a 42-7 victory, one week after beating Florida 27-8 on a neutral stage in Atlanta.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has passed for 2,109 yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions but is far from the lone star on the team.

In fact, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said he is very impressed with the Bulldogs.

"Got a big challenge this week," Beamer said. "No. 1 team in the nation coming in here. That is real -- you watch the tape. They are absolutely the best team in the nation. They are firing on all cylinders."

The big mystery for South Carolina (6-4, 4-4 SEC) revolves around the availability of standout quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers missed last week's 34-6 road loss to Arkansas despite the Gamecocks listing him as probable.

On Tuesday, Beamer refused to address Sellers' situation. He indicated that people will just have to wait until the Gamecocks' player availability is listed on the SEC availability report on Wednesday night.

Asked about what he needs to see from a player in terms of being able to compete in a game, Beamer said, "Typically with a player, I want them to be able to do something in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday."

Sellers played through an ankle injury during a 17-9 home victory over Texas A&M on Nov. 7. Late in the game, he broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left. Sellers started limping just before reaching the end zone and did so all along the back of the end zone after the score.

Smart also is in wait-and-see mode but has always been smitten with Sellers' skills. Sellers has passed for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions while rushing for 637 yards and seven scores this season.

"He's a wow player," Smart said. "There's two or three plays on there that are just incredible. I mean, the arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield. I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field, and there are really fast people on the field."

South Carolina had won four straight games before the loss to the Razorbacks. Cutter Woods filled in for Sellers and was intercepted three times while completing 24 of 43 passes for 271 yards.