In August, it looked like the late-season showdown between Oklahoma and Texas A&M might feature a pair of top-10 teams battling for spots in the Southeastern Conference title game and College Football Playoff.

None of that will be the case when the 22nd-ranked Sooners (6-4, 4-3 SEC) and Aggies (4-6, 1-6) square off Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M were longtime rivals in the Big 12, but Saturday will mark their first meeting since the Cotton Bowl to end the 2012 season and the first in the regular season since 2011.

Oklahoma has some momentum after winning back-to-back games since Jason Witten was named interim offensive coordinator following the firing of Ben Arbuckle. John Mateer passed for 111 yards and rushed for 70 yards and a score in Sunday's 24-17 win over Ole Miss.

The winning streak -- the Sooners' first of the season -- moved Oklahoma into the CFP rankings for the first time this season.

The Sooners' offense has shown plenty of life under Witten, with seven possessions of 10 or more plays. All but one of those drives lasted at least 6:30.

That clock control has helped out Oklahoma's defense, which enters the week ranked 10th in the FBS in passing yardage allowed per game (166.3).

"That's more of what you want it to look like," Sooners coach Brent Venables, who also serves as defensive coordinator, said of the offense's turn for the better. "It's fun to watch the defensive guys go celebrate what winning football looks like."

Texas A&M arrives on a three-game losing streak, needing victories over Oklahoma and Texas to secure bowl eligibility.

The Aggies' struggles have mainly come on the offensive side. They had just 179 yards in last week's 22-7 loss at No. 8 Tennessee.

"I'm not sure that there's anything left in football that we haven't tried so we'll continue to try it all," coach Mike Elko said.

Elko was careful not to blame the Aggies' offensive woes on quarterback Marcel Reed, though he declined to say if his team would consider a quarterback change.

"Our offense is inept," he said. "I don't know how you could put this on one kid. ... It's on me. It is on me. It is a completely non-functional offense and it is on me."

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 11 a.m. local time but was shifted back by nearly four hours after the Sooners' matchup last weekend against Ole Miss was shifted to Sunday.

Venables said he was grateful for the extra hours but said the loss of a day made a significant difference.

"Every single week is always a race against the clock from a preparation standpoint. ... It's a fun part of coaching when you're in a race against that clock," Venables said. "Sunday, Mondays have always been the most challenging days of the week when it comes to the work and just figuring everything out."