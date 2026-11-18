Louisville holds its home and Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale Saturday as the No. 23 Cardinals welcome Pitt.

The Cardinals (7-3, 6-2 ACC) entered the College Football Playoff rankings this week after extending their winning streak to five games with a 16-14 victory at North Carolina. It's the fifth straight season Louisville has been ranked by the CFP committee at some point.

While the Cardinals have been regarded as one of the country's more explosive offensive squads, coach Jeff Brohm's team is starting to improve on defense. Louisville registered a season-high six sacks in the win against the Tar Heels and now ranks tied for 15th nationally at 2.9 sacks per game. They are also tied with Syracuse for the conference lead.

Louisville has needed more pressure up front to compensate for a defense that ranks last in the conference through the air, allowing 257.2 passing yards per game.

"That's your goal, to get after the quarterback, make him feel uncomfortable," Brohm said. "I think we've done a pretty good job of improving in that area as the season's gone on, and I think it's important, to win football games, you have to do that."

The Cardinals will be without one of their better defensive players for the first half of the contest. Linebacker Stanquan Clark, who leads the team with 74 tackles, was suspended by the ACC for the first two quarters due to his involvement in a post-game fight at North Carolina.

Louisville will face the Panthers (6-4, 3-4), who have lost four of their last five games, including a 16-10 home defeat last Friday to Florida State. Pitt's season took a hit when quarterback Mason Heintschel tore the ACL in his right knee in the Panthers' win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 2, ending his season after five games.

Freshman Corey Dailey started in the loss to the Seminoles. He completed just 16 of 34 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Florida State also sacked him twice.

The Cardinals lead the ACC in rushing offense (220 yards per game) but garnered just 148 in Saturday's win, and their 302 yards of total offense were their lowest this season and second-fewest total in a win during Brohm's four seasons at his alma mater.

Louisville will face a Panthers team that ranks second in the ACC, giving up just 71.2 yards per game on the ground. Pittsburgh also ranks tied for 18th nationally, averaging 6.7 tackles for loss per game. Defensive linemen Nick James and Jaeden Moore each have eight.

However, the Panthers' passing defense ranks 14th out of the 17 teams, allowing 243.6 yards per game.

Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has thrown for at least 300 yards four times this season. He has four receivers with at least 24 receptions and 350 yards apiece. Tre Richardson leads the team with 50 receptions for 708 yards.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he knows what his team will be up against when the Panthers arrive in Louisville.

"Probably one of the most explosive offenses in the country," Narduzzi said. "I think they're probably as good or better than Miami's offense. They've got a bunch of Malachi Toneys all over the place. You stop that guy, that guy's going to beat you. You stop that guy, he's going to beat you. They've got, you know, weapons all over the place."