Florida stands on the cusp of clinching a winning season Saturday, but the Gators, a two-touchdown favorite against Vanderbilt, should not take anything for granted these days.

The No. 24 Gators will complete their 2026 home schedule when they face the Commodores in Gainesville, Fla.

The topsy-turvy Gators (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) -- whose season highs have soared and lows have sent them crashing -- are on the upswing as they resurfaced Tuesday in the College Football Playoff rankings following a 21-14 road win over then-No. 11 Kentucky.

Posting strong victories over ranked Ole Miss, Texas and Kentucky have been highlights for Florida, but self-assessing moments have come from losing by two scores or more to unranked South Carolina and Oklahoma as a sizable home favorite, plus getting blasted 45-17 at Missouri.

Last Saturday looked more like the good Gators, as quarterback Aaron Philo totaled 221 all-purpose yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown as the visitors rallied in the fourth quarter.

Florida coach Jon Sumrall said Monday that SEC teams' robust payrolls have created parity in the middle of the pack.

"You look across our league right now -- I think there's seven teams that are 6-4," Sumrall said. "A couple of those teams were in the CFP last year and had a bunch of dudes back. Ole Miss, 6-4 now, had the QB back, the RB back, and a lot of great players back. Oklahoma, 6-4, a lot of dudes back.

"A couple of them have rosters that are way more expensive than ours. You can spend $50 million on a roster that's been proven and not be in the playoffs right now."

Warned the first-year Gators coach: "I'll say this: If we get $50 million here, watch out."

Tied with disappointing Texas A&M for last place in the conference, the Commodores (4-6, 1-6) lost 21-6 to No. 3 Alabama last Saturday in Nashville.

Coach Clark Lea's squad hung around for 2 1/2 quarters before quarterback Keelon Russell, a game-time decision to start, tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lotzeir Brooks for a two-score lead that was plenty enough for the Crimson Tide.

Defense was not Vanderbilt's problem: It allowed 309 yards, and Alabama rushed for just 92 yards on 35 attempts (2.6 per carry).

The Commodores' offense, however, was stuck in neutral.

Jared Curtis passed for 223 yards and did not commit a turnover.

However, the ground game produced only 12 yards on 23 carries, and the team recorded just 10 first downs. Worse, Vanderbilt was 2-for-15 on third downs and 1-for-4 on fourths.

"The big concern coming out of the game, obviously, was just the lack of pre-snap operation on offense," Lea said on Monday. "There's just a myriad of things. There's a lot for us to work on there. ... But I do think (our struggles are) a product of pressing too much, holding it too tight. A lack of results of early in the game, it felt like we started pressing. That's no way to perform."

Brock Taylor kicked 52- and 57-yard field goals in the loss.

Lea, in his sixth season at Vanderbilt, said going to Gainesville will be challenging.

"We're playing in an environment that will test us and against a defensive front that will test us," Lea said.