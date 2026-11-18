Coach Kalen DeBoer knows it won't get the same level of attention but he's not losing sight of the significant role No. 3 Alabama's special teams is playing in the Crimson Tide's race toward the College Football Playoff.

Alabama (8-2) has some nostalgia to address, honoring 20 players as part of their Senior Day festivities, before they host FCS Chattanooga (7-4) on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

DeBoer highlighted game-changing plays the special teams providing his team extra juice down the stretch.

In their 21-6 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday, Dijon Lee had an 83-yard kick return to set up the team's third and final touchdown.

The week prior, Ryan Coleman-Williams' 32-yard punt return in the fourth quarter helped Alabama pull away late in a 31-13 victory.

DeBoer praised the "good individual efforts that are being made" and "smart decisions" by both the returners and their blockers in avoiding costly penalties.

Kicker Conor Talty has also been reliable when called upon, making 12 of 14 field-goal attempts this season with a long of 47.

Quarterback Keelon Russell "got through" the team's win over the Commodores "relatively clean", according to DeBoer. Russell (ankle) was listed as probable but got cleared to play ahead of kickoff, completing 22 of 33 attempts for 217 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told reporters Russell was "status quo, good to go" heading into this week's game.

The Crimson Tide, who retained their top 3 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, will have to wait for this week's results to know if a win against rival Auburn in the regular-season finale will be enough to lock up a spot in the SEC title game for the second straight season.

The Crimson Tide sits in second place in the Southeastern Conference standings with a 6-2 record in league play, and tiebreakers with Tennessee and Texas are likely to determine which teams gets a shot at No. 1 Georgia in the final league championship game.

The Mocs have to hope that their 6-2 record in Southern Conference play earns them a playoff bid after wrapping up the FCS portion of their schedule last week with a 17-10 win over Furman on Saturday.

For now, Chattanooga's focus is on the gargantuan task in front of it on Saturday, which coach Rusty Wright equated to "climbing Everest without a sherpa."

"It's really, really hard," he continued. "You just try and figure out ways you can manipulate some things and give yourself opportunities to do some stuff."

Chattanooga boasts the best scoring defense in FCS with 12.7 points allowed per game, giving up no more than 24 in a single game. That will surely be tested against an Alabama team that scored 45 or more in each of its first five games.

"I don't know if we have a dominant player at any spot (on defense)," Wright said, "But they've bought in and play team defense, really understand what we do."

The Mocs are 0-14 against Alabama all-time. Their last time in Tuscaloosa, a 66-10 defeat on Nov. 18, 2023, was Nick Saban's final home game in charge of the Crimson Tide before retirement.