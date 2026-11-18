Big Ten Conference opponents on opposite trajectories meet on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich., when No. 4 UCLA looks to take another step toward a league title when it visits sputtering Michigan.

The Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are off to their best start since 1998 with 10 straight wins after holding off Illinois in a rain-soaked, defensive struggle on Nov. 13. UCLA picked off Illini quarterback Katin Houser three times in the 22-14 win, two of which came courtesy of Scooter Jackson.

The second of Jackson's interceptions thwarted a potential lead-changing Illinois possession in the fourth quarter. It also marked Jackson's fifth pick of the season, tying him for second among all players in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

UCLA heads into the penultimate game of the regular season leading the nation in takeaways with 30. The Bruins' turnover creation plays a key role in them holding six of their last seven opponents to 15 points or fewer, and the seventh opponent in that stretch to just 20 points.

"I wanted them to attack each day as hard as they possible can," UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said. "The next thing that they're doing, make it the best in the entire country. And whatever it was yesterday ... it's not enough."

The approach has the Bruins on the cusp of winning the program's first conference title since claiming the old Pac-10 crown in 1998. With a win in either of its final two contests, UCLA will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Half of the Bruins' 10 wins have come with Ty Dieffenbach starting at quarterback, a role he will fill again on Saturday despite a tense few minutes last Friday.

Dieffenbach left the win over Illinois just before halftime with an apparent arm injury, but returned in the fourth quarter to throw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan. Aidan Mizell and Morgan have been the top weapons in the passing attack, combining for more than 1,000 yards with seven touchdown catches this season.

While UCLA is thriving under its first-year coach Chesney, Michigan (5-5, 2-5) has hit a rough patch under its first-year coach, Kyle Whittingham.

The Wolverines have dropped consecutive decisions at home to Michigan State and at Oregon. Michigan managed just six points against the Spartans and seven vs. the Ducks, resulting in the Wolverines failing to score in double figures in three of the last four games.

"We knew it was going to be challenging, with the timing of when (the new coaching staff) came in," Whittingham said on Monday. "We didn't have a chance ... to try to recruit some of our own guys."

Personnel issues have been most apparent for Michigan in its search for stability at quarterback.

Former blue-chip prep prospect Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr have combined to throw more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (seven) this season. Their respective struggles loomed in the background when Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck following the loss to Michigan State.

With offensive line coach Jim Harding taking over play-calling duties against Oregon, however, Michigan managed just 286 total yards of offense.