If No. 5 Texas needs any motivation in its preparation for Saturday afternoon's Southeastern Conference clash with resurgent Arkansas in Austin, it needs only to look at how it performed earlier this season against unranked teams it was supposed to beat.

Texas moved up one spot from sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.

The Longhorns (8-2, 5-2 SEC) have defeated five ranked teams this year, three of those on the road, including a heart-stopping 22-21 win at then-No. 21 LSU last Saturday. Arch Manning threw a 4-yard TD pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds remaining to produce the victory over the Tigers, shrugging off a game in which he threw three interceptions and was sacked four times.

Add to Texas' win over LSU home victories over then-top ranked Ohio State in September and then-No. 7 Ole Miss on Oct. 31 and road decisions at No. 14 Tennessee and No. 18 Missouri and the Longhorns have one of the most impressive resumes in the nation.

But the outliers are the two losses -- to Oklahoma in Dallas and at home to Florida, both by scores of 27-24.

Do the Longhorns play "down" to their competition? Saturday's clash against one of their oldest rivals will help better define that narrative.

"There's a different carrot dangling in front of them now than there was five or six weeks ago, when we were just going through it in early October," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "We've got a hungry team.

"I almost feel like we're kind of calloused at this point, that we can withstand some of that stuff as we go. We are not a finished product -- there is no relief syndrome in our building. Just because it's the middle of November doesn't mean we can't get better. That's a huge message for us."

The Razorbacks (4-6, 2-5) head to Austin after a rousing 34-6 home win over then-No. 17 South Carolina last Saturday. KJ Jackson threw two touchdown passes and amassed 234 total yards in the win while Joker Johnson had two interceptions, including a 63-yard return for a touchdown.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Arkansas and a 10-game home SEC skid.

"Obviously, there's a lot of continued work to be done. It certainly wasn't a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination," Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. "We're excited about the opportunity to play Texas and look forward to finding a way to get better this week. I understand what this game means to a lot of people."

Saturday's game will be the 82nd meeting between Texas and Arkansas in a rivalry that dates back to 1894. The Longhorns lead the all-time series, 58-23, including a 30-11 mark in Austin.

"As the week goes on, I'm going to continue to educate myself and our team on the rivalry," said Silverfield, who is in his first season at the Razorbacks' helm. "I do know this: When I got here, people talked about their feelings toward Texas. I won't share them publicly because it would be edited."