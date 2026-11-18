With two games to go in the regular season, No. 6 Notre Dame has a clear path to the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish just have to make sure they don't get in their own way.

Notre Dame (9-1) can boost its playoff resume when it kicks off against SMU (7-3) on Saturday evening in South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 41-7 win at home against Boston College last weekend. That followed a 31-24 home win over then-No. 1 Miami on Nov. 7 and a 35-13 victory against Navy on Oct. 31.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman wants to see his players stay sharp this Saturday.

"We've got to continue to focus on eliminating the plays where Notre Dame beats Notre Dame," Freeman said. "I'll keep saying that. What are those: pre- or post-snap penalties, turnovers, signals, etc. We've got to continue to do that as we prepare for SMU."

SMU learned the hard way about self-imposed mistakes a week ago. The Mustangs are coming off a stunning 49-7 loss at home against then-No. 13 Wake Forest in a game that featured miscues on offense, defense and special teams.

Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee said the best way to follow up on an embarrassing loss is to go up against a top-tier opponent. He said there is no better, faster way to refocus on the week ahead and leave the bad taste from last week behind.

"If we were playing someone that we were expected to beat, I don't know what you gain from that," Lashlee said. "Having an opportunity to go on the road against an elite opponent that we know is going to take our very best to beat regardless of what happened last week, I like that. We get to see what we're made of and how we respond."

The Mustangs will have to find a way to slow down a powerful Notre Dame offense that is led by quarterback CJ Carr. He has thrown for 2,385 yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has rushed for three more touchdowns.

Jonaz Walton and Nolan James Jr. have combined for 15 rushing touchdowns for Notre Dame, and Jordan Faison and Micah Gilbert have six touchdown catches apiece.

SMU also has shined on offense, even if its defense has shown flaws.

Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings has passed for 2,973 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has rushed for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Freeman said Jennings impressed him on game film.

"He's a true quarterback," Freeman said. "He has the ability to run and escape and do those things, but he is a quarterback. Not the (backhanded compliment) term ‘dual threat.' He's a real quarterback."

Kendrick Raphael leads SMU with 809 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The team's top pass catcher is Yamir Knight, who has 670 receiving yards and six scores.

This is the first meeting between the programs since 1989, when Notre Dame won 59-6. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 10-3.

"We felt like at the beginning of the year when the schedule came out, we knew we'd be playing a national title contender at their place late in the season," Lashlee said. "It's a great opportunity."