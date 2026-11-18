Miami continues to adjust to life without top receiver and Heisman Trophy hopeful Malachi Toney.

Despite his absence, the No. 7 Hurricanes prepare to host struggling Virginia Tech on Saturday night in Miami Gardens, Fla., and remain perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) stands one outcome away from securing a spot in the conference championship game. The Hurricanes can cement that place by either beating the Hokies (6-4, 3-4) or Louisville losing to Pitt.

"I mean, November is championship football," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. "That's the whole goal, right? And you look around the country, and you have to be really grateful if it's November and you're playing for something relevant, something meaningful."

It would be only the second time Miami has qualified to play in the ACC title game.

The bigger goal is to make another run at a national championship as they did last season when the Hurricanes lost in the title game to Indiana -- but this time win the final game.

Toney's presence and restoration to his typically impactful self is paramount to that quest.

Cristobal said Monday on his weekly South Florida morning radio appearance on WQAM that Toney is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from tightrope surgery for a severe high ankle sprain.

Toney has 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, which accounted for more than half of Miami's passing production at the time of his injury. Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah leaned heavily on wide receiver Cooper Barkate and tight end Elija Lofton in Miami's 31-24 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

But during Miami's 36-25 win over Duke last weekend, Mensah distributed the ball better, completing passes to seven different targets. Four different receivers made at least five receptions.

Cristobal also didn't express much concern about running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who left the Duke game early with a lower-body injury and did not play in the second half. Cristobal said Fletcher was "banged up," but did not say whether he would be available against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech is bowl eligible but is looking to recover following two dismal performances in losses at SMU (51-28) and at home vs. Stanford (40-22). The Hokies have lost five in a row to Miami and have not beaten the Hurricanes since 2019.

"We did not play winning football, but they played well, and (Stanford) forced some of those situations," Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin said Monday. "We turned the ball over three times in the first half, and that's not a recipe for success. It really never has been."

A big problem, as the Hokies wrap up their first season under Franklin, has been their run defense, which has yielded over 200 yards in each of their last two losses.

Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkmeyer completed 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns against Stanford last week, but he threw a pair of interceptions and Virginia Tech committed three turnovers overall. The Hokies' minus-8 turnover margin is the worst in the ACC while Miami is at plus-6, which is tied for second in the conference behind only Louisville (plus-9).

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. ranks third in the ACC in rushing with 869 yards and is averaging 86.9 rushing yards per game.

Grunkmeyer ranks third in the conference in passing yards (2,701), passing yards per game (270.1) and passing touchdowns (20) behind only Mensah (29) and SMU's Kevin Jennings (26).