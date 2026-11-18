If there's one thing that illustrates how far the Indiana football program has come under Curt Cignetti, it's this: The Hoosiers have reached the point where they can plug-and-play and keep on winning.

Last week, the No. 8 Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) beat then-No. 15 Southern California without their starting quarterback, leading rusher, a starting offensive lineman and a defensive starter.

"It's a standard coach Cig holds all of us to," said quarterback Grant Wilson, who made his first start in place of Josh Hoover and completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

"Any time someone has to step up and play, it's the same expectation -- so it's just go out there and play and have fun."

Khobie Martin, hurt in the season opener, rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and receivers Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker combined for seven catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, freshman linebacker Jacob Savage had a team-leading 13 tackles, including one for loss, plus a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

"I just wanted to be the best I could be," said Savage, "whatever that might be."

It was the third straight win for the Hoosiers following their 19-15 loss to visiting Ohio State. They won in overtime at both Michigan (13-6) and Minnesota (23-16).

"(Cignetti) gets us back in the locker room and tells us all regardless of what's going on the field, we win close games," Martin said. "So we know we've got to step up to the plate and keep battling. At the end of the day, we never let the moment get too big for us."

Huskies coach Jedd Fisch was asked about defending national champion Indiana being 4-1 in games decided by seven points or less this season.

"I think the secret sauce is they have continued to, regardless of circumstance, get one more point than the other team," Fisch said. "It's a fascinating study. ... I do believe 100% that it has a ton to do with experience. I believe that when they look at their team age, their team experience together, there's this sense of we know we're going to be able to get the outcome we want at the end. It's our goal to not allow that to happen this week."

The Huskies (6-4, 3-4) have won three of their past four games to get bowl eligible. They beat host Michigan State 21-14 Saturday on Jayden Limar's 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 remaining.

Because of the Federal Aviation Administration's four-hour ground stoppage last Friday, the Huskies didn't arrive in East Lansing, Mich., until 3:30 a.m. Et Saturday, 12 hours before kickoff. Demond Williams Jr. connected on 22 of 33 passes for 288 yards and two TDs, both to Chris Lawson.

"Really proud of our team and the way they handled the adversity of the weekend," Fisch said. "And I thought that they were exceptionally resilient. I thought that they were really capable of handling anything they got thrown their way on Saturday and on Friday. And from moving what time we depart, to where we have meetings, to where we stay, and all that good stuff. ... I thought we came out, we played really well."