A wildcat fight is in store when Kansas State hosts No. 19 Arizona in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Arizona (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) is coming off a heartbreaking 40-39 home loss to No. 2 Utah, allowing the game-winning touchdown with 2:35 left after taking the lead less than a minute earlier.

Its three losses this season are to the Big 12's three College Football Playoff contenders (Utah, No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech) by a combined 20 points.

"We're disappointed with that outcome, I think everybody is, but now we're moving on to Kansas State," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. "The hangover and all that stuff, I think that's whatever. I think that's B.S. That's not real."

Kansas State (4-6, 1-6) has dropped four in a row and is in danger of missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020. It declined a bowl invitation last season following the retirement of coach Chris Klieman and hiring of Collin Klein.

The losing streak has coincided with a revolving door at quarterback. Avery Johnson started the first six games before suffering an injury. Three different players have started in his absence.

Jacob Knuth started at Arizona State but also got hurt, while Blake Barnett started once and Dillon Duff is expected to make his third start on Saturday. He threw for 244 yards and a touchdown last week in a 20-10 loss at TCU.

"We have to keep grinding, we have to keep improving, we have to keep pushing forward and building on some of the things we are doing in a positive way," Klein said. "That doesn't happen overnight, that mentality can't change through the ups and downs, and we've had our fair share of downs the last four weeks."

Stability at the QB position has been a key to Arizona's run the last four seasons, with Noah Fifita set to make his 45th consecutive start. He's the active FBS leader in passing yards (12,333) and TD passes (97) and has thrown for 3,150 yards and 24 TDs this season with a conference-best 71.7% completion rate.

Arizona has needed every bit of that production while its running game has struggled. It averages 123.9 rushing yards per contest, second-worst in the Big 12, with a combined 168 in its three losses.

Arizona has also struggled to defend the run, giving up 296 on the ground against Utah with two other league opponents rushing for 300-plus. Kansas State ran for 359 yards in its lone conference win over Kansas but otherwise has struggled in that area.

Arizona is third in the conference in sacks (30) and fourth in tackles for loss (65) but those numbers have been via committee. Kansas State has been more top heavy, with Wendell Gregory recording 11 TFLs.

This is the third consecutive season Arizona and Kansas State have met, but the first time it will count in the Big 12 standings. The teams had a previously scheduled home-and-home series before Arizona announced its move to the Big 12, with Arizona winning at home in 2025 and Kansas State doing the same in 2024.