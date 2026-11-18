Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has talked with Maryland athletic director James Smith about the Terrapins' coaching vacancy, 247Sports reported Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Meyer, 62, has been offered the job to replace Mike Locksley, who was fired after a 2-5 start this season.

A source told 247Sports that Meyer is happy with his job as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, but he wants to write a more positive ending to a coaching career that ended with him being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars after going 2-11 in 2021.

A 2025 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, Meyer won two national championships at Florida (2006, 2008) and another at Ohio State (2014). He posted a 187-32 (.854) record, including 12-3 in bowl games, with Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), the Gators (2005-10) and the Buckeyes (2012-18).

Meyer has connections in Maryland. Smith and deputy athletic director Diana Sabau both overlapped with Meyer at Ohio State.

Other names linked to the position include former LSU and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and Memphis coach Charles Huff. The Terrapins (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) have won two straight games under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 16, 2021 after a rocky, 13-game tenure that included multiple off-the-field issues that included allegations of racist remarks toward Black players and a viral video at a bar with a woman who was not his wife.