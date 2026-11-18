The Dallas Cowboys have stripped playcalling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker, ESPN reported.

Mike Pettine will call plays instead of Parker, who will remain in his role as defensive coordinator.

Pettine, who was hired as a senior defensive assistant on Oct. 13, last called plays with the Green Bay Packers in 2021, where he first worked as Parker's boss.

The Cowboys are ranked 32nd (read: dead last) in total yards (393.8) and rush defense (154.1).

Wednesday's reported move comes on the heels of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and general manager Jerry Jones failing to give Parker a public vote of confidence.

On Sunday, the Cowboys surrendered 584 yards of offense in a 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers scored touchdowns on plays of 74, 70 and 66 yards, overcoming five touchdown passes by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Schottenheimer said on Monday he was "still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand." That comment came after being asked if there would be a change involving Parker.

Schottenheimer's answer was discussed during Jones' appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Jones was asked if the team is considering any changes.

"We're talking about that. I'm not going to talk about it here, but we are talking about those things," Jones said.

Parker, 34, is in his first season overseeing the defense after replacing Matt Eberflus, who was dismissed after a 2025 campaign in which Dallas surrendered a franchise-record 511 points. The Cowboys were 30th in total defense last season and 32nd (last) in passing defense at 251.5 yards per game.

Parker was a defensive quality control coach under Pettine in Green Bay in 2019-20. Schottenheimer was on the same coaching staff as Pettine with the Jets.

The Cowboys (4-6) will look to rebound Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-8) before welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.