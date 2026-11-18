It's only midseason, but the Chicago Bears seem poised for a deep playoff run.

They are 7-2 and they have won their last four games, two of which came after they traded for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

They're coming out of their bye week and will try to continue building momentum when they host the New Orleans Saints (3-6) on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Caleb Williams said the Bears are confident and have high expectations for this season, but they won't accomplish anything if they don't stay focused on each moment as it comes.

"One week we could be Super Bowl contenders," Williams said. "One week we could be playoff contenders. One week we could be wild-card contenders. One week we could be the worst team in the league.

"That comes from the outside noise. But inside the building we all know who we are and what we're building and what we're going for."

Williams' point is driven home by Chicago's last two performances. It went on the road and routed the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 34-17 on Nov. 2 in its first game since the Simmons trade, generating Super Bowl talk across the country.

Then Williams threw a career-high four interceptions among the Bears' five turnovers in a 27-24 home victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 8. The Bears squandered a 17-3 lead before being rescued by Cairo Santos' 38-yard field goal as time expired.

Head coach Ben Johnson said that improving ball security is a point of emphasis coming out of the bye. Chicago's 17 turnovers are tied with the Saints for fifth-most in the NFL.

"That's just not winning football," Johnson said.

The coach said the Bears also are focused on improving their run game, which ranks fourth in rushing yards per game (142.0) but 13th in yards per carry (4.2). In the last five games, Chicago has rushed for 100 yards just twice and hasn't averaged 4.0 yards per carry in any of those games.

The slippage over the last five games coincides with the absence of Kyle Monangai (toe), who averaged 5.4 yards per carry and rushed for three touchdowns in the first four games. The Bears did not practice Wednesday, but they estimated Monangai would have participated fully if they had.

His anticipated return isn't the only potential boost to the Bears' run game. New Orleans ranks 27th in run defense (129.8 yards allowed per game) and shares 22nd in yards allowed per rush (4.3).

The Bears playing in the only division (the NFC North) in which every team has a winning record, and the Saints are playing in the only division (the NFC South) in which no one has a winning record.

New Orleans ranks 27th in rushing yards per game (90.1) and is tied for 29th in yards per rush (3.6). It has rushed for 148 or more yards in three games, but 50 or fewer in three others -- including two of the last three.

"There hasn't been any consistency," said Saints head coach Kellen Moore. "One game we feel good, one game we don't feel good, based on the results. We're focusing on tactics, schemes and fundamentals."

Slow starts and inconsistency in the run game have been intertwined. The Saints have been shut out four times in the first half, including last week's 20-17 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers. They have scored a total of nine first-quarter points.

The Bears, meanwhile, have outscored their last four foes 45-0 in the first quarter.

"It's no secret that we haven't been that great in the run game," said Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. "Obviously we have to start faster with the run and continue with it the whole game."

One Bears starter, cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder), was estimated he would have been unable to practice Wednesday. More importantly, the Bears estimated Simmons (knee) would have been limited. Wide receiver Luther Burden III, who was knocked out of the Buccaneers' game with a concussion, was estimated as a full participant.

Five Saints starters missed practice because of injury -- linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), center Erik McCoy (biceps), tackles Taliese Fuaga (knee) and Asim Richards (knee) and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (concussion).