Prospects for Ole Miss landing in the postseason have plummeted in recent weeks.

The Rebels went from a contender to return to the College Football Playoff to pondering bowl options as a non-conference game against FCS Wofford shuffles into the picture on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss (6-4) was ranked as high as No. 4 in the AP poll early in the season and was still No. 10 in the first CFP rankings even after losing twice. But losing twice more in the last two weeks dropped the Rebels to No. 25 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday.

"When you look at some of the games that haven't ended the way we wanted, whether it's offense, defense or special teams," head coach Pete Golding said, "a lot of the things that come up are one of the 11 guys making a choice to not do it the right way, or, from a coaching perspective, not having them in the right place."

Golding talked to his players about the disappointment, which includes a 24-17 loss at Oklahoma last Sunday in a game postponed because of travel complications. He called the season "a life lesson."

"You've got to really look back, evaluate and look in the mirror," Golding said. "Did we do everything we could potentially control beforehand to give ourselves our best shot?' And I think for some of these weeks, we didn't. That's been the frustrating part for all of us. There have been times when it's looked exactly how it's supposed to, and that's what it should be, and here's the result."

Beyond the Rebels' control was the shoulder injury to star running back Kewan Lacy, which is expected to keep him out of Saturday's game, the regular-season finale at home against Mississippi State on Nov. 27, and whichever bowl game awaits.

Golding shared with his players that how they do in the final three games will be determined by the character they show in preparing and performing now that their most ambitious goals are unattainable.

"I think the mistake a lot of us make is that we always talk about the fork in the road," Golding said. "To me, there's never a fork. You don't have the option of going two directions. There's one road, and it's hard, and it's not easy, but it takes mental toughness."

Wofford (5-6) has encountered its share of adversity. Shawn Watson announced earlier this month that he will be retiring as head coach at the end of this season, his fourth full season.

The university named Mike Houston -- a former head coach for 14 seasons at Lenoir-Rhyne, The Citadel, James Madison and East Carolina, who has spent the last two seasons as a volunteer defensive assistant at Clemson -- as his replacement.

The Terriers lost to East Tennessee State 20-17 last Saturday in Watson's final home game. He praised the players for "outstanding effort" in that game and for being "resilient" throughout the season.