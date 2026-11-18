A significant streak will end in Pennsylvania on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers (6-3) haven't won a road game against the Eagles in 61 years, losing 11 straight games in Philadelphia.

The Eagles (2-7) are on a seven-game losing streak, their longest since an eight-game slide during the 2012 season.

Pittsburgh lost in Philadelphia in 1966, 1967, 1969, 1970, 1979, 1991, 1997, 2008, 2016, 2022 and 2024. Hall of Fame coaches Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher never won there, nor did future Canton candidate Mike Tomlin. The Steelers were winless at Veterans Stadium and are 0-4 so far at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Steelers have not won in the City of Brotherly Love since a 20-14 victory at Franklin Field on Oct. 24, 1965, the highlight of a 2-12 campaign.

First-year coach Mike McCarthy will try to break the hex and make history on Sunday as his Steelers look to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) and Cleveland Browns (6-4) in the competitive AFC North.

As a Pittsburgh native, McCarthy joked this week that he is "genetically bred to compete against people from Philadelphia."

"We need to win on the road," McCarthy added. "We need to play better on the road, especially on offense. Our gap between offensive performance on the road and at home is too wide."

Pittsburgh is coming off a lopsided 38-18 loss at Cincinnati last Sunday night. The Steelers were outgained 484-222 with Aaron Rodgers held to his fewest passing yards (143) of the season.

Jaylen Warren has 1,039 yards from scrimmage and is one of two players (Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs) with 700-plus rushing yards and 300-plus receiving yards. DK Metcalf leads the Steelers in receiving yards (432) and tight end Pat Freiermuth has a team-high five touchdown catches.

Philadelphia has been idle since a 19-11 home loss to the New York Giants on Nov. 8, when Joe Milton III made his first NFL start at quarterback.

The Eagles, who are 5-0 after a bye week under coach Nick Sirianni, are going with Milton again on Sunday. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Giants and was sacked seven times with one lost fumble.

"He works extremely hard with everything, really love his approach, like his personality," Sirianni said of Milton on Wednesday. "He's a really hard worker, and I really value that."

Philadelphia ranks dead last in the NFL in total offense (260.2 yards per game) and tied for 30th in scoring (16.4 points per game) entering Week 11. The Eagles have yet to score more than 24 points in a game this season and are facing a Pittsburgh defense that ranks third against the run (83.2 yards allowed per game) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game).

Saquon Barkley has been held to 42.3 rushing yards per game, about one-third of his average (125.3) in his 2,005-yard season in 2024. Top receiver DeVonta Smith has missed five games with a hamstring injury.

Smith and fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), who has missed the last three games, were both limited at practice on Wednesday. Also limited were safety Michael Carter II (abdomen), wide receiver Britain Covey (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring), running back Will Shipley (foot) and linebacker Nolan Smith (illness). Linebacker Zack Baun (back), the Eagles' leading tackler, did not participate.

For the Steelers, linebacker Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) was the only player who did not practice Wednesday due to an injury. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and linebacker Patrick Queen (hand) were limited.