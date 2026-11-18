When Thomas Castellanos joined Texas Tech's roster this season, many assumed he would serve as a short-yardage quarterback while Will Hammond did most of the passing.

But after the No. 12 Red Raiders lost at Cincinnati last month, head coach Joey McGuire gave Castellanos a shot as the QB1. Three wins and nearly 50 points per game later, Castellanos has staked his claim to the job.

He and Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) will try to keep their late-season run going Saturday when they visit Baylor (6-4, 4-3) in Waco, Texas.

Castellanos tore through then-No. 25 Oklahoma State last week in a 52-27 blowout in Stillwater, completing 12 of 23 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns while adding 38 yards on the ground. He has nine scoring strikes in the last two games.

The Red Raiders have averaged 46.3 points since turning to Castellanos as QB1.

"Tommy has become one of our really strong leaders," McGuire said. "He's done it the right way, by getting to know everyone and learning a lot about the coaches."

Castellanos has hit on 41 of 74 passes in the last three games for 769 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

"They handed the keys to me, so I want to give everything I have and keep this going," the Florida State transfer said. "This is different. I have a chance to play at the next level. We're trying to make people say our name. This is a great opportunity for me."

It hasn't hurt Castellanos that he can hand the ball to J'Koby Williams, who rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown at Oklahoma State. Williams has racked up 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns, both career highs.

Meanwhile, Baylor aims to bounce back from a 28-7 loss last week at No. 10 BYU. An offense that had rolled up 41 and 42 points in wins over UCF and Iowa State managed only 238 total yards in Provo.

It was the first loss in three games for interim coach Joe Klanderman, who took over when Dave Aranda was fired after a 25-24 loss at Kansas on Oct. 24.

Klanderman said Monday that he's trying to teach his team to avoid a victim mentality. Last week's FAA ground stop led to the Bears traveling to Utah on game day.

"I think that's a problem for kids today," Klanderman said. "Anything that goes wrong, it's not my fault, it's my circumstances that created that. If there is one thing I'm trying to teach these guys in my time with them is that that's not right. I don't believe in that, to my core."

Baylor's attack is led by DJ Lagway, who has thrown for 2,059 yards in eight games with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions on 307 attempts. Gavin Freeman has been the top target with 75 catches for 889 yards and three scores, but BYU held him to 37 yards on six receptions.