Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday.

The news comes one day after the Titans placed Robinson on injured reserve, a move that would have sidelined the wideout for at least the next four games.

Robinson sustained the injury during Tennessee's 40-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Signed to a four-year, $70 million contract on March 10, Robinson has team-high totals in receptions (38) and receiving touchdowns (three) to go along with 272 yards in nine games (three starts) this season.

Rookie Carnell Tate has 34 catches for a team-best 413 yards and one touchdown for the Titans (1-8), who visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-6) on Sunday.

Robinson, 25, recorded 306 receptions for 2,737 yards and 12 touchdowns in 63 games (36 starts) with the New York Giants and Titans. He was a second-round pick by New York in 2022.