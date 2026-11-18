No. 20 Houston looks to get back on track Saturday afternoon when it visits West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., where the Mountaineers are seeking bowl eligibility amid uncertainty at quarterback.

Houston (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) enters the matchup following a 42-32 loss at Colorado, while West Virginia (5-5, 2-5) is coming off a 37-14 home defeat to Kansas.

The Cougars led Colorado 20-7 late in the first half before allowing 28 unanswered points, dealing a significant blow to their Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes.

Houston coach Willie Fritz said his team spent Monday reviewing the loss and correcting mistakes before turning its attention to West Virginia.

"We need to bounce back and play better this week," Fritz said.

Conner Weigman threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado, while Makhi Hughes rushed for 106 yards and a score.

Weigman has passed for 2,552 yards, 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. Amare Thomas leads Houston with 53 catches for 764 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Cougars average 470.9 yards and 35.1 points per game, but defensive breakdowns have contributed to recent struggles.

Houston's offense has been particularly effective on third down, converting 58.9% of its opportunities, the best mark in the nation. That could present problems for a West Virginia defense allowing opponents to convert 42.6% of their third downs.

West Virginia, meanwhile, enters its final home game needing one victory to become bowl-eligible, with quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.'s availability in question.

Hawkins suffered an ankle bone bruise during Saturday's loss to Kansas and is questionable. Coach Rich Rodriguez said Scotty Fox Jr. would start if Hawkins is unable to play.

"If he can't go, then we'll roll with Scotty Fox," Rodriguez said.

Hawkins has started all 10 games for the Mountaineers, throwing for 2,128 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 960 yards.

Fox has appeared in just two games this season but started five contests as a freshman in 2025, including West Virginia's 45-35 victory at Houston.

The Mountaineers struggled offensively against Kansas, managing just 35 rushing yards after entering the game averaging 263.6 per contest. Kansas built a 30-7 halftime lead and never allowed West Virginia to mount a serious comeback.

"We didn't play well in any phase, didn't coach them well," Rodriguez said. "So, we've got to learn from it, get off the mat, and get ready to go."

Cam Cook leads West Virginia with 1,084 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while D.J. Epps has 615 receiving yards and five scores.

Similarly to Houston, the Mountaineers average 458.9 yards and 34.9 points per game but have struggled defensively, allowing 495.7 yards and 34.8 points per contest.

West Virginia will also be without wide receiver Jaden Bray, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Kansas. Starting offensive guard Bubba Grayson, sidelined by an ankle injury earlier this month, has been upgraded to questionable.

Saturday marks Houston's first trip to Morgantown and the third meeting between the programs. The Cougars won the inaugural matchup 41-39 in 2023 before West Virginia responded with a 45-35 victory in 2025.