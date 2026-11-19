The Army and Navy football teams received a waiver for a 13th game in 2027, allowing them to play their annual rivalry game on the first weekend of December.

The ruling was made by the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee on Thursday, granting an exception to the standard 12-game limit for FBS schools.

The change was prompted by the upcoming alterations to the college football calendar that will occur with the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams next year.

Both Army and Navy will play their standard allotted 12 games before the CFP field is announced. The programs will then face off in Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2027, a date that is due to be otherwise open with Power Four conference championship games being eliminated and CFP-bound teams on a bye.

The Army-Navy game also will be held in Philadelphia in 2028, 2030, 2032, and 2034, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau announced on Tuesday. The sites of the 2029, 2031 and 2033 matchups have yet to be determined.

Navy (3-6) and Army (5-4) are set for their latest meeting on Dec. 12 in East Rutherford, N.J. -- the only FBS game scheduled for that weekend.

The service-academy rivalry dates back to a 24-0 Navy win on Nov. 29, 1890, in West Point, N.Y. The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 64-55-7, having won the past two, including a 17-16 victory last year in Baltimore.