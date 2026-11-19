Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft advanced as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year and will be among 15 candidates up for consideration by the revamped selection committee.

The duo powered the New England Patriots to unparalleled heights over the better part of two decades but were not chosen from a pool of finalists by the selection committee last year.

Belichick was a highly controversial snub from the Class of 2026, creating discourse and disdain for a process that would omit the six-time Super Bowl champion. He has 333 career NFL victories, second on the all-time list to Don Shula.

Kraft hired Belichick as head coach in 2000 and they went to nine Super Bowls in their time leading the franchise.

Under new procedures, Belichick is again a candidate to be chosen for enshrinement. He advanced from the coaching category from a pool of candidates --Tom Coughlin (Giants, Jaguars), Mike Holmgren (Seahawks, Packers), Dan Reeves (Falcons, Broncos) and Mike Shanahan (Broncos, Washington) -- in voting limited to the coaches subcommittee.

Kraft, 85, is also credited as a powerful voice in labor negotiations and as one of the architects of the exploding revenue in media rights agreements. He was chosen from the contributor category over Ralph Hay (Canton Bulldogs owner), late Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, former NFL quarterback and executive Doug Williams and longtime NFL talent evaluator John Wooten.

Belichick and Kraft were partnered for 24 years in New England (2000-23) before the owner decided to make a change. Belichick, 74, is now in his second season coaching at the University of North Carolina.

Twice the NFL fined and disciplined the Patriots for violations of league rules during the Kraft-Belichick regime. In 2007, the organization was fined $250,000 and stripped of its first-round draft pick and Belichick was fined $500,000 for videotaping sideline coaching signals of the New York Jets. And in 2015, the infamous "Deflategate" scandal cost New England two more draft picks. Quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games and the Patriots were fined $1 million.

Modified bylaws call for the new Hall of Fame class to consist of between three and seven inductees, unveiled during the NFL Honors show in Los Angeles in February.

The full selection committee was reduced from 50 to 25, with three alternates, and the current pool of player candidates will be whittled down to 13 by January. The 15 candidates, including Belichick and Kraft, will be narrowed in stages down to 10 and then seven before final votes are cast by the committee.