Broncos coach Sean Payton considers himself something of a quarterback whisperer, and he's already a big fan of Las Vegas' new starter.

Fernando Mendoza will make his second career start Sunday in Denver, entering the hostile AFC West rivalry one week after taking over from Kirk Cousins as the Raiders' starting quarterback. Mendoza was sacked six times and completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks in a 21-13 loss, dropping Las Vegas to 1-6 since a 3-0 start.

"It's a tough start obviously when you play the Super Bowl champion. I remember his college tape well," Payton said. "All of us that would go through the draft process ... obviously he's a winner. The things I see really are just from afar, but you see the quick release and all the things you're looking for in that position. I've heard nothing but great things from people that have been around him."

The Broncos will get their first look at Mendoza with Denver tied with Kansas City for first place in the AFC West at 7-2. Payton presided over a 10-7 win over the Raiders in Denver and a 24-17 victory in Las Vegas in 2025, and also swept the season series in 2024.

Coming off their bye week, the Broncos have a Black Friday trip to Pittsburgh ahead. They will play on the road three times in four weeks before hosting the Buffalo Bills (8-1) on Christmas Day in a game that could have major implications for the AFC playoff picture.

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II knows the value of being at home after the holidays.

"We have a pretty tough environment for opposing quarterbacks. It's never easy going on the road against our crowd and obviously against our defense," Surtain said. "That's going to be big-time this weekend, just affecting the quarterback and communicating will be hard as well. It's always tough going against our crowd, which is an advantage for us."

The environment is nothing new to Klint Kubiak, the son of former Broncos quarterback and coach Gary Kubiak, a three-time Super Bowl winner who raised his son in Colorado around the game.

"I know his father. I know he was here, one of the guys I spent a lot of time with," Payton said. "I have a ton of respect for their family and what he's doing. There are a lot of ties just to that organization. I think already you can see it on tape what they're wanting to build and the early success this year. You go through Kansas City, Seattle, Buffalo, these are all teams that are in the thick of it, and they played all those teams to one-score games."

Klint Kubiak is a first-time head coach in the first year of what many anticipate will be a multistage rebuild featuring Mendoza and a collection of recent first-round picks. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the team with 50 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns, while Ashton Jeanty, a first-round pick in 2025, ranks second on the team with 46 receptions and leads it with 380 rushing yards.

Bowers did not practice Wednesday because of ankle and quadriceps injuries, but he remains a major focus of Denver's game plan.

"Some people think that he's a tight end, I think he's a receiver the way they utilize him in the route tree," Surtain said. "I feel like his route tree and his yards per target is very telling. They utilize him in a multitude of ways that you have to be keyed in about. It's all about honing in on the details and understanding how they're trying to use him."

Denver doesn't want to give Mendoza a chance to break contain and use, as Klint Kubiak described it, the "juice in his legs."

Seattle brought pressure with defensive backs and mixed blitz packages to confuse Mendoza in his first NFL start, testing his communication with the offensive line.

"I'm glad I was able to get out there and create a little bit of a callous, being out there competing with my teammates. And a lot of those sacks were on me," Mendoza said.

Along with Bowers, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) did not practice Wednesday for the Raiders. Kicker Matt Gay (hip) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (toe) were limited.

For the Broncos, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle) and safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) were limited Wednesday.