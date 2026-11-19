Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Thursday, one day after he was a spectator for the opening session of the week.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Mayfield is nursing injuries to his foot and ankle, and Wednesday's practice saw him wearing street clothes.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels received the starter's reps at Wednesday's practice for the Buccaneers (3-6), who visit the Detroit Lions (7-2) on Sunday.

Mayfield reportedly had been in and out of a walking boot since sustaining the injuries during a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 8. The injuries, however, are not considered a long-term concern.

Daniels, 24, started three games last month after Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27. He has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield, 31, has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.