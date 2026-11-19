While they might be two of the worst teams in the NFL this season, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers will have a completely different energy about them when they meet Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The Jets (2-8) have lost five straight and are dealing with an injury to quarterback Geno Smith, while the Chargers (1-8) are trying to build on Monday's breakthrough victory after eight consecutive defeats.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in a 23-20 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, but he also did not throw an interception after having at least one in each game during the team's rough start.

Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown, while Herbert added a 22-yard touchdown run. An injury-plagued offensive line helped Los Angeles produce a season-best 160 rushing yards.

"It starts up front," Herbert said after reviewing the tape of the victory. "I thought we ran the ball incredibly well and the entire unit was together. We might not have always had the perfect look but they played incredibly fast, incredibly hard."

Los Angeles is the NFL's 11th-ranked rushing offense at 119.6 yards per game, but it ranks last in the league with an average of just 16.0 points.

The Chargers' defensive struggles have compounded their offensive problems. Los Angeles is allowing 343.7 yards per game after ranking fifth in the NFL last season at 285.2.

"I thought the defense did such a good job with three huge stops there at the end and forcing a turnover," Herbert said.

The Jets average 19.4 points and 316.5 yards per game, ranking 20th in total offense. Defensively, New York ranks 30th against the run, surrendering 135.3 yards per game.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith expects to play Sunday despite a left ankle injury sustained against Buffalo. Smith was listed as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, and coach Aaron Glenn has said he will remain the starter if healthy.

"Obviously, you've got to take it day by day, but that's the plan (to play Sunday)," Smith said.

The Jets have lost five consecutive meetings with the Chargers. New York's most recent victory in the series was a 27-21 win in 2011, when the Chargers were still in San Diego.

Finding success Sunday will require much better play than the Jets showed in a 31-12 home loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. New York failed to find the end zone, scoring on four field goals by Jason Sanders.

And yet the Jets were within 17-12 late in the third quarter before the Bills put the game away with two touchdowns.

Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards before his injury forced him to give way to rookie Cade Klubnik, who finished 11-for-20 for 137 yards and an interception in his NFL debut.

"It starts up front for them," Smith said about the potential of playing against the Chargers' defense. "Young linebackers (and in the secondary) guys who have played together and have been in the same scheme. They'll present us with a few challenges."

While Smith was limited Wednesday, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams (ribs) did not practice.

The Chargers were without linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee), tight end Charlie Kolar (concussion), defensive back Rodney Shelley (ankle) and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring). Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was limited after missing the past two games.