C.J. Stroud passed for three touchdowns and the Houston Texans allowed just 167 yards while rolling to a 26-3 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte and Marlin Klein caught scoring passes and Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards and one interception as Houston (4-6) won for the fourth time in six games.

David Montgomery rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries for the Texans after missing the previous four games with a groin injury. It was Houston's first home win in five attempts this season.

Daniel Jones was 12-of-27 passing for 144 yards and one interception for the Colts (3-8), who had just eight first downs. Jones has thrown nine picks over the past six games and an NFL-worst 13 on the season.

Colts star Jonathan Taylor was limited to 21 yards on 11 rushes and 6 yards on four receptions. Anthony Richardson threw two incompletions during a three-and-out while finishing at quarterback as Indianapolis lost for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Houston led by 14 points at halftime and added on two more when Will Anderson sacked Jones in the end zone for a safety with 10:22 left in the third quarter. Anderson raised his NFL-best sack total to 11.5.

The Texans tacked on a touchdown 6:03 later when Stroud tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to Klein.

Stroud tossed two touchdown passes in the first half as the Texans took a 17-3 lead.

Spencer Shrader kicked a 34-yard field goal on the first drive of the game for the Colts and his missed 56-yard attempt later in the quarter gave Houston a short field.

The Texans took advantage by moving 54 yards on three plays. Stroud connected on a 42-yard pass to Collins with 2:14 left in the period.

Houston's second touchdown concluded a 12-play, 85-yard drive. This time, Stroud teamed up with Boutte on a 24-yard score to give the Texans a 14-3 lead with 7:38 remaining in the first half.

Shrader had a 62-yard field-goal attempt blocked by Houston's Logan Hall and the Texans took over with 2:41 left. Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn cashed in with a 27-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.