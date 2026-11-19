The day after it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys were stripping first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties, Parker admitted that he had contemplated leaving the team upon being informed of the decision.

"In my opinion, that would have been running from it," Parker said on Thursday. "At the end of the day, I've got a job to do, and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys."

Defensive consultant Mike Pettine will take over defensive play-calling responsibilities.

Dallas' defense ranks 30th in points allowed per game (28.2) and is last in the league in total yards, rushing yards and third-down defense in its 10 games with Parker as the play-caller.

Parker, 34, was open about his feelings, stating that it would have been "hypocritical" of him to leave the job after various conversations he's had with his players regarding changes to playing time and remaining ready to contribute.

Parker had previously worked under Pettine as a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay (2019-20). When speaking with media on Thursday, Parker was adamant that there was no change to the team's process in preparing for the upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans, citing more "collaboration" with Pettine.

"There's a certain element of input with the play-caller, with certain situations," Parker said, "how things need to come out, communication with the green dots, some of those various topics. Some of those things were altered a little bit, but overall we've had a clean operation."