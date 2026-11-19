The Dallas Cowboys are attempting to put visions of San Francisco players making lengthy runs to the end zone behind them as they prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas allowed 584 yards, the third-most in franchise history, during last Sunday's 46-40 loss, prompting defensive coordinator Christian Parker to be stripped of his play-calling duties. The 49ers scored on pass plays of 74 and 66 yards and a 70-yard run.

That made five scoring plays of more than 50 yards against the Dallas defense in a three-game span. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer responded by handing defensive play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine while retaining Parker as defensive coordinator. Pettine was hired in mid-October to assist Parker.

"He's a critical piece of what we're trying to do as we search for answers and solutions," Schottenheimer said Wednesday of Parker. "I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us."

The only times the Cowboys have allowed more yards in a game came in 2013. Dallas surrendered 623 in a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and 625 two weeks later in a 49-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys rank last in the NFL in total defense (393.8 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense (28.2 points per game).

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said the players need to improve their performance.

"Everything is on us," Williams said. "We're on the field no matter what play gets called, no matter who calls it, we've got to execute the play. ... And that's what we haven't been doing. We've got to do it going forward."

Dallas (4-6) excelled on offense against San Francisco as Dak Prescott passed for 343 yards and tied his career high with five touchdown passes. George Pickens had career highs of 11 receptions and three touchdowns, along with a season-best 145 receiving yards.

Tennessee (1-8) is tied with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers for the worst record in the NFL.

The Titans opened the season with five straight losses and scored 10 or fewer points three times. A shift toward a quicker offensive tempo has helped the Titans average 27.3 points over their past four games.

"I think it's a lot more up-pace and what I like, it's a lot of getting the ball out and putting the ball in play," Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward said Wednesday. "The way we are trending is going upward."

After topping 200 passing yards just once in his first seven games, Ward threw for 304 yards in a 43-36 overtime loss to the host Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. After a bye, he passed for 231 yards in a 40-23 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

First-year Titans coach Robert Saleh said the team needs to determine whether Ward is the long-term answer at quarterback. Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.

"We've said from the beginning we were going to give him every opportunity to prove that he is a franchise quarterback of the Tennessee Titans," Saleh said of Ward. "So, philosophically, the change was: How are we going to evaluate whether or not is he capable of being our franchise quarterback if we don't give him the opportunity to prove it?"

Tony Pollard leads the Titans with 628 rushing yards. He is seeking his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season; the first two came when he played for the Cowboys.

The Titans placed Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season, but hope to get fellow receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) back after a two-game absence. Tate, guard Fernando Carmona (ankle), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (back) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (neck) were limited in Wednesday's practice, while safety Tony Adams (concussion) and running back Tyjae Spears (knee) did not practice.

For Dallas, guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (ankle) did not practice after being injured against San Francisco and reportedly are expected to miss multiple weeks. Also sitting out because of injuries were tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle), receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle). Defensive backs Juanyeh Thomas and Jalen Thompson were limited with hamstring injuries.

Dallas has won four of the past six meetings, including a 27-13 victory in Nashville in 2022.