Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been charged with a misdemeanor for indecent exposure related to an incident in February involving a female food delivery driver.

The sophomore was not identified in the Pittsfield Township Police Department release on Thursday. However, court records detailing the incident list an arraignment date of Dec. 2, the same date provided in the police department's release. The arraignment time also matches.

According to the release, the driver delivered food on Feb. 1 to a man wrapped in a blanket who allegedly exposed his genitals as she left. She then received a message from the customer stating that she was attractive and asking her to return to the residence.

Marsh, a four-star recruit from Katy, Texas, leads Michigan's offense in receptions for the second year in a row. He caught 45 passes for 651 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games as a freshman. He has posted 48 receptions for 459 yards and one score in 10 games this season.

Michigan has yet to declare whether Marsh will play in Saturday's home game against No. 4 UCLA.

"We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh," a Michigan football spokesperson said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing case."

Marsh was listed as questionable on the injury report Michigan released Wednesday night.