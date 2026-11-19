Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was spotted at practice Thursday, a promising sign for his potential return to game action.

Bowers was seen warming up in pads with his teammates, one day after he missed practice due to ankle and quadricep injuries.

Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak said earlier this week that Bowers is considered day-to-day with the ankle injury he sustained in the team's 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kubiak said Wednesday that Bowers doesn't need to practice to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Bowers was hurt while blocking on a running play during the team's opening drive. Multiple players rolled up on the back of his leg as he was making the block.

The team initially listed him as questionable to return and he came back in the second quarter with his right ankle heavily taped. He made one catch before returning to the locker room and ultimately being ruled out.

Bowers, 23, finished Sunday's game with two receptions for 18 yards. The third-year pro out of Georgia raised his team-leading season totals to 50 catches for 676 yards with six touchdowns.

A first-round pick (13th overall) by Las Vegas in 2024, Bowers has accumulated 226 receptions for 2,550 yards and 18 touchdowns in 37 career games (32 starts). He was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie.