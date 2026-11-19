Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was suspended three games on Thursday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

But Nacua (knee) is already on injured reserve, which requires a four-game absence by NFL rule. The NFL will allow Nacua to serve the suspension while on injured reserve but communicated to Nacua "further violation of the personal conduct policy, including failing to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, will subject him to additional and more substantial discipline, including banishment from the league."

The suspension is connected to accusations from a woman in Los Angeles who alleges Nacua used an "antisemitic statement" toward her and bit her on the shoulder. Nacua denied the allegations but agreed to enter a rehab center for treatment.

Under terms of the suspension, Nacua would be eligible to return to the Rams on Monday, Dec. 14 following their game against the San Francisco 49ers one day earlier.

He will forfeit $950,000 total for the three-game suspension. Nacua is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Rams. The fifth-round draft pick is in line for a massive raise before the 2027 season. Even the one-year franchise tag, an option for the Rams to apply and retain Nacua's rights for next season, is likely to be in the $30 million range. The 2026 franchise tag figure for wide receivers was $27.298 million.

Nacua is not the first player to serve a suspension while injured. He's currently sidelined by multiple injuries; turf toe and sprained knee ligaments.

The most recent such case was Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who was suspended on Nov. 25, 2025 for five games because of a violation of the performance-enhancing substances policy. However, Ekuale was already on injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

In seven games this season, Nacua has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns. In 51 career contests, he has 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns.