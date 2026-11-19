Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home from practice Thursday and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, coach Jesse Minter said.

Minter's decision comes on the heels of Humphrey's derogatory comment about the city of Baltimore on his recent podcast.

Humphrey took a shot at the city on an episode of "The Marlon Humphrey Show" podcast, released Wednesday.

Asked what Baltimore was best at making, Humphrey initially said, "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer. Then he added: "They're best at making criminals."

The comment wasn't funny to Minter, who addressed reporters on Thursday morning.

"After a lot of internal conversations, obviously with myself and the leadership of the organization, we decided to deactivate Marlon for this game, this upcoming week," Minter said. "I know there's gonna be a lot of questions. I said this (Wednesday), these conversations are very personal and private. To me, (they) need to remain that for the good of the team."

Minter did acknowledge that Humphrey was "very remorseful" for his comment.

Humphrey, 30, apologized for his remarks following Wednesday's practice.

"I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had to the city of Baltimore," he said. "As you guys know, I've been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I'm an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged Humphrey's apology on social media but wrote: "A verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.

"I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way."

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Humphrey is the longest-tenured defensive player on the team since being chosen by the Ravens with the 16th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.