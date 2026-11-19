Joe Burrow has thrown 20 touchdown passes over the past five games while stamping himself as a leading MVP candidate.

But more important to the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals is that they are clicking on all cylinders. Cincinnati will attempt to stretch its winning streak to six games when it faces the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Landover, Md.

Burrow was battling an illness Thursday, but it's not viewed as an issue for his Monday night availability. The Bengalsi (7-2) are fresh off Sunday night's 38-18 whipping of the rival Steelers to move one game ahead of Pittsburgh in the division race.

A win over Washington would give the Cincinnati its first six-game winning streak since 2022.

"Another big game coming up, like Sunday night," Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase said Thursday. "Just ‘Monday Night Football,' but still gotta tackle the same way, prep the same way this week, and make sure we execute when this game starts."

Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh for his third 400-yard game this season.

Chase is equally hot. He has 32 catches for 527 yards over the past three games, including 11 receptions for 231 yards against the Steelers.

The yardage against Pittsburgh was the third-most of his career and represented Chase's fourth 200-yard outing. Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Calvin Johnson share the record of five.

Chase said getting 200 yards in a game is always on his mind.

"Honestly, I want to say that's probably something I would love to achieve all the time, but it's a very hard task to do," Chase said. "So, if you're close enough for a milestone like that, I would say try to reach it."

Chase has 64 catches for 878 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while sidekick Tee Higgins has 53 receptions for 824 yards and six scores.

Burrow leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 2,795 yards while being intercepted six times.

During the five straight wins, Cincinnati is averaging 36.2 points. The Bengals have scored more than 30 in each game to set a new franchise mark.

The Commanders (3-5-1) have been off since posting a pivotal 24-21 road victory over the New York Giants on Nov. 12.

Things weren't looking good when Jayden Daniels threw his first two interceptions of the season in the fourth quarter. But Daniels later threw the decisive 32-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds to play.

Daniels called it a much-needed victory on Thursday.

"The way that it came down to the wire for myself to face that adversity at that moment, for the defense to go out there and face adversity, for the whole team to face adversity," said Daniels, "and we overcome it and really show that we learn from our mistakes earlier in the season and that we're able to progress and get better throughout the season."

The Commanders will need to crank up the attack against the Bengals. Washington has reached 30 points just once all season, coming in a 33-31 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

"We gotta put up points," Daniels said. "That's our mindset each and every week: to go out there and score points."

Commanders coach Dan Quinn sees an opportunity for the defense to slow a Cincinnati team ranked third in the NFL at 30.9 points per game.

"It'll take us to play a really clean game against an excellent offense," Quinn said. "We're still giving up too many yards and some explosive plays in the passing game. That would be the last step, and I feel like we're much closer to that."

No Washington players missed Thursday's workout due to injury. Safety Quan Martin (shoulder) is the only player who was limited.

Burrow was a full participant for the Bengals despite the illness. Guard Dalton Risner (both knees), cornerback Dax Hill (illness) and linebacker Oren Burks (groin) missed the session.