The Denver Broncos are finalizing a four-year, $67 million extension with cornerback Riley Moss, The Ringer reported Thursday.

Moss, 26, has one interception, eight passes defensed and 27 tackles through eight starts this season with the Broncos (7-2).

A third-round pick by Denver in 2023, Moss has three interceptions, 35 passes defensed and 199 tackles in 53 games (39 starts).

Moss shared the NFL lead with 19 passes defensed in 17 starts for the Broncos in 2025, tied with Carolina's Michael Jackson.

It's a big pay bump for Moss, who is earning $1.5 million in 2026 on the final year of his four-year, $5.4 million rookie deal.