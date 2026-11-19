Duke head coach Manny Diaz pulled his name from consideration for the Florida State job, On3 reported Thursday.

Diaz is a Florida State alumnus with a history in the ACC, having served as Miami's defensive coordinator for three years (2016-18) prior to his elevation to the head coaching position in 2019. He spent three seasons at the Hurricanes' helm and two as defensive coordinator at Penn State before arriving at Duke in 2024.

Florida State is searching for a replacement for Mike Norvell, who was fired Nov. 1 after a 3-5 start to his seventh season on the job.

Diaz follows Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz in taking his name out of the running for Florida State's opening. Drinkwitz declared two weeks ago, publicly and without prompting, that he had no interest in taking over the Seminoles.

Diaz, 52, is 46-27 as a head coach at Miami and Duke, including 7-3 this season. He guided the Blue Devils to an ACC championship and a win in the Sun Bowl last year after they were not ranked high enough to make the College Football Playoff.

The Blue Devils are 25-12 under Diaz since he took over for Mike Elko in 2024. Last April, Diaz signed a contract extension through the 2031 season.