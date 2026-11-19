South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is on track to play against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday night after his name didn't appear on the Southeastern Conference's availability report.

Sellers sat out against Arkansas last weekend due to an ankle injury, and coach Shane Beamer declined to be forthcoming about his status earlier this week.

But the SEC released its availability report Wednesday night and Sellers was not listed as out or questionable, a strong indication that he will be on the field when the No. 21 Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) face the visiting Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1).

Sellers played through the ankle injury during a 17-9 home victory over Texas A&M on Nov. 7. Late in the game, he broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown run. Sellers started limping just before reaching the end zone and did so all along the back of the end zone after the score.

Then last week, Sellers missed South Carolina's 34-6 road loss to Arkansas despite there being no indication he might not play.

Sellers has passed for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions while rushing for 637 yards and seven scores this season.

The Gamecocks listed star edge rusher Dylan Stewart and wide receivers Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Nyck Harbor as questionable.