Houston Texans defensive end Chris Braswell sustained an apparent serious right knee injury during the opening kickoff of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After spending several minutes on the turf, Braswell had his right leg placed in an air cast and was carted off the field. The Texans ruled him out a short time later.

Braswell, 25, was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster earlier Thursday and was making his Houston debut.

The injury occurred as Braswell was covering the opening kickoff. He was blocked by Indianapolis' Caden Curry and it appeared his knee gave out as he fell to the turf.

Braswell was signed to the Texans' practice squad on Sept. 1, two days after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played two seasons with Tampa Bay and recorded 48 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 34 games. He was a second-round pick in 2024 out of Alabama.