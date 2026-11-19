Hall of Famer Troy Aikman took a jab at longtime "Monday Night Football" broadcast partner Joe Buck on Thursday, adding to the drama surrounding their rumored impending split.

During his weekly radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman was asked by show host George Dunham if he wanted to come into the studio since his co-host was out sick.

"Joe's always wanted a one-man booth," Aikman answered, laughing. "I'm wondering if you've always wanted a one-man radio show."

Aikman's quip follows last month's report by Front Office Sports that the 25-year broadcast team got into an argument in the booth before the Oct. 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Multiple reports have said the issue is money. While Aikman's contract is set to expire after February's Super Bowl, Buck finalized a six-year extension with ESPN that is worth more than $100 million, The Athletic reported in September.

In an appearance on the same radio show on Oct. 15, Aikman acknowledged that he was looking for his "next landing spot."

"I'll broadcast through this season, and I'll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens," Aikman said.

Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, is in the final year of a five-year deal that pays him $18 million annually.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro was asked about the tension between Aikman and Buck earlier this week at the Sports Business Journal's Media Innovators conference.

"Are we happy about the media coverage recently?" Pitaro said, per Front Office Sports. "Of course not. It's been disappointing. But these guys are professionals and are delivering every week. And I fully expect that to continue through the season and through the Super Bowl."