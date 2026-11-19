One of the best matchups of the NFL season could take place in Mexico City.

The Minnesota Vikings (7-2) will oppose the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) in front of a prime-time television audience Sunday night. The teams' showdown at a crowded international venue could go a long way toward determining the top of the NFC standings as the postseason approaches.

Conference-leading San Francisco is coming off a wild 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The contest showed the 49ers' ability to score in a big way on offense but also exposed San Francisco's vulnerabilities on defense.

Now comes a tough contest against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense. San Francisco topped Cousins in a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 8, but since then the Vikings acquired the veteran quarterback.

The 49ers now prepare to face Cousins for the second time in three weeks.

"I don't think it matters," San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It might matter for some individuals, maybe just something they picked up or something like that. ... But Kirk plays very consistently no matter what team he's on.

"He's going to run the scheme of that team and do it at a high level. He did that with the Raiders. He's done it in one week in Minnesota, and I know that will continue."

In his Vikings debut last week, Cousins produced 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 21-of-31 passing during a 30-10 win over the host Green Bay Packers.

Overall, Cousins has passed for 2,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 starts this season. Aaron Jones has rushed for a Vikings-high 521 yards and three touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson has caught a team-high 40 passes for 467 yards and four scores.

Meanwhile, San Francisco looks to continue rolling on offense. Brock Purdy has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, and he has rushed 41 times for 222 yards and a pair of scores.

Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers' top rusher with 519 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. George Kittle leads all San Francisco pass-catchers with 44 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns.

Jefferson had nine catches for 74 yards last week, and he expects Cousins to keep looking his way.

"It was more about taking the completions, taking what they give him and not really forcing everything," Jefferson said. "We didn't have too many deep balls downfield. It was just more about dunking and playing. Just like he said before the game, it was just all about giving the ball to the playmakers and letting us handle the rest.

"It was really cool to see him operate it the way he did and just being poised, being calm and confident. It was cool just to be in the huddle, hear his confidence in his voice, and go out there and execute our plays."

Both teams have performed well away from home this season with one road loss apiece. The all-time series is tied at 25-25-1, including six playoff games. The Vikings won the teams' most recent matchup 23-17 at home in 2024.