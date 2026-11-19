Two underachieving teams look to secure their fourth victory of the season when the Indianapolis Colts face the host Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown Thursday night.

The Texans (3-6) dropped their first four games of the season and are viewed as disappointments after making the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.

Then again, Houston lost its first three games last season and was 3-5 in early November before winning its final nine regular-season contests to crash the postseason.

Indianapolis (3-7) is just a half-game behind Houston but has already made several moves with an eye toward the future, including trading eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

Indianapolis halted a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 home victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, although it was a hard-fought battle against a quarterback making his first career NFL start.

ODDS AND TRENDS Despite being only a half-game apart in the standings, the Texans are a consensus 12.5-point favorite. The line opened at 10 at BetMGM, but has continued to climb with the Colts backed by 68% of the total bets and 57% of the money wagered on the spread.

The Colts' longshot moneyline odds have also been popular, with Indianapolis attracting 67% of the bets since opening at +400. The moneyline was +550 as of Thursday afternoon.

PROP PICKS --Colts RB Seth McGowan Over 25.5 Rushing Yards (-115 at BetMGM): This has been the most popular player prop at the book. Jonathan Taylor's backup, McGowan has 285 yards on 55 carries through 10 games. However, his workload has increased throughout the season, including setting career highs with 12 carries and 77 rushing yards against Miami.

--Texans WR Nico Collins Anytime TD Scorer (+105 at DraftKings): Collins leads Houston with five touchdown receptions despite missing two games this season. He has reached the end zone in consecutive games and is coming off a nine-catch, 94-yard performance in a loss at Cleveland.

THE REMATCH Houston won three of four games after its 0-4 start before falling 27-24 to the host Browns last week. That leaves the Texans four games behind the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and also well off the pace in the wild-card race.

Earlier this season, the Colts recorded a 19-17 home victory over the Texans when Spencer Shrader kicked a 53-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining.

Houston limited Taylor to 3 yards per carry -- 68 yards on 23 rushes -- but Texans coach DeMeco Ryans never feels comfortable when the ball is in Taylor's hands.

Taylor had a 188-yard rushing performance in 2023 in Ryans' first season with Houston, and a 105-yard outing in 2024.

"He's been a steady force for them," Ryans said of the three-time Pro Bowl selection. "My time being here, he's always been a terrific player. The speed, the ability to break tackles, strong runner, he's just always steady, always churning out yards. He's a very productive player."

Surprisingly, Taylor doesn't have a 100-yard outing this season despite ranking sixth in the NFL with 739 rushing yards. But he's topped 90 five times with a high of 98.

In last week's win over the Dolphins, Taylor rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries while splitting the workload with McGowan. That's when the seventh-round draft pick had 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

"It's all about being efficient," Taylor said. "That's what I try to be. Whether it was two years ago or when I first got in the league, it's all about opportunities in this league."

JONES' LAST STAND? Indianapolis has been far less efficient through the air.

Veteran Daniel Jones was intercepted twice while passing for just 108 yards and one touchdown against Miami. Jones has thrown eight picks over the past five games and an NFL-worst 12 on the season. Yet Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen stuck with Jones because of the short week.

"There's a lot of things that play into it," Steichen said. "He knows he's got to take care of the ball better first and foremost. I think it's not all about one guy. It takes all 11 to do their job at a high level."

INJURY REPORT Colts: Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) missed practice all week but was one of four Colts listed as questionable for Thursday's game. The others are offensive tackle Charlie Heck (personal), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) and receiver Anthony Gould (toe).

Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee) was among five Colts ruled out. Also missing the game are defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Jalen Travis (knee).

Texans: Standout linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Ruled out Wednesday were standout defensive end Danielle Hunter (hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot/illness), running back Woody Marks (concussion) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring).

Running back David Montgomery (groin) practiced in full three straight days and is set to return after a four-game absence. Safety Kamari Lassiter (wrist) also is cleared to play, while guard Wyatt Teller (back), linebacker Jake Hummel (groin) and cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) are questionable.

THEY SAID IT --"It's up to us. We don't need anybody else. That's my message to the guys. We don't need anybody else to have faith in us or to think that we can do this or can't do this. It doesn't really matter. We're the ones on the field making plays and we have the opportunity." -- Texans QB C.J. Stroud on the team's disappointing season to date.

PREDICTION Yes, they're close in the standings, but these teams still have vastly different ceilings this season. The Colts parted with several key starters before the trade deadline, while the Texans still harbor visions of making a playoff run. Of Houston's eight remaining regular-season games, only are against opponents with more than four wins. --Texans 30, Colts 20