Alonza Barnett III rushed for a touchdown and passed for four, three of them to Josh Derry, as UCF reached bowl eligibility with a dominating 48-17 win over Iowa State in rainy conditions on Friday night in Orlando, Fla.

In his fifth start, Barnett was 17-for-27 for 255 yards and rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries for the Knights (6-5, 4-4 Big 12), who held a 460-298 total yardage advantage and forced four turnovers without committing any.

Derry recorded four receptions for 125 yards in his three-touchdown outing. Duke Watson gained 113 yards on 16 rushes for his third 100-yard game.

UCF will play in its first bowl game since 2023's Gasparilla Bowl.

Aiden Flora, the nation's leading rusher, paced the Cyclones (5-6, 3-5) with 171 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns as he eclipsed 1,500 yards in his sixth 100-yard outing.

Jaylen Raynor completed 14-of-23 passes for 109 yards as the Cyclones fell to 0-5 on the road.

With over two feet of rain pounding Florida over three days, the visitors turned to Flora's running ability on the game's first series, but UCF made a key third-down stop on the shifty runner, which led to Kyle Konrardy's 27-yard field goal at 8:31.

Like Flora, Watson carried his team by rushing for 33 yards, but it was shut down after reaching the 1. Will Stone then converted a 24-yard kick at 3:28.

Early in the second quarter, UCF had a 3rd-and-13 and Iowa State matched up in single coverage and brought pressure, but Barnett lofted a 21-yard TD strike to Derry.

Barnett found Derry again, and the speedster blazed the remaining 33 yards of a 65-yard score to increase the lead to 17-3 at 8:49.

Barnett rumbled in from 15 yards one play after UCF's Lewis Carter recorded the first of his two fumble recoveries on a mishandled snap by Raynor. The fumble occurred on the first play of Iowa State's drive and the two Knight scores occurred in a 16-second span.

Flora broke the 24-point run by scampering 17 yards to cut the deficit to 24-10 at the half.

Barnett's third touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to a wide-open Derry for his seventh scoring reception of the season made it 31-10 in the third, but Flora zipped 62 yards past the UCF defense at 9:55 to get the game back to a two-score affair.

In the fourth quarter, the Knights were able to add plenty of insurance with Duane Thomas Jr.'s short scoring run, Stone's 38-yard field goal and a 5-yard touchdown reception by Jacob Maiava.