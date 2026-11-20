Auburn is bowl eligible for the first time since 2023, but there is more to achieve for first-year coach Alex Golesh.

First on the agenda is getting a seventh win and clinching a winning record Saturday when the Tigers (6-4) host Samford.

Auburn hasn't reached seven wins since going 9-4 in 2019 and hasn't finished with a winning record since going 6-5 in 2020.

"We've got to be critical in our process. We've got to hold each other accountable. You can't take a breath. You can't lose your edge in any imaginable way," Golesh said Monday.

The Tigers are seeking a third straight win after following a 26-23 win over Arkansas with last week's 41-9 rout at Mississippi State.

Auburn offensive lineman Tai Buster, a standout in spring practice, is close to returning from a preseason injury in another potential boost to the Tigers.

Byrum Brown tied a season high with three touchdown passes and also rushed for a score for the eighth straight game. He threw two TDs to Keshaun Singleton, who finished with seven catches and

a season-high 103 yards.

A member of the Southern Conference in the FCS, Samford (4-7) is 0-29-1 all-time against Auburn.

The Bulldogs won three straight by a combined 10 points against Furman, Wofford and East Tennessee before falling short in last weekend's 17-12 home loss to Western Carolina.

Spencer Conn and Max Steve rank fourth and sixth in tackles in their conference, respectively. Steve has 83 tackles after getting 13 last week while Conn has 94 stops after finishing with five last week.

The Bulldogs' defense is allowing 22.4 points but the offense is only scoring 18.4 and went 3-for-12 on third downs while permitting six sacks last week.

Last week, Will Shields filled in for injured quarterback Gabarri Johnson (shoulder) and completed 20 of 33 passes for 280 yards with an interception. Marquise Henderson caught five passes for 108 yards.

Samford enters its season finale last in the conference at 81.3 rushing yards per game with only seven rushing TDs.

"That's where we got to improve," Samford coach John Grass said after his team gained 55 yards on the ground last week. "You get down in the red zone, you got to be able to run the ball some and it's my fault. We're just not good enough at running the ball. We got to do better than that."