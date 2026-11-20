Rutgers and Penn State are navigating injury concerns to key players heading into Saturday's Big Ten matchup in University Park, Pa.

The Scarlet Knights (2-8, 1-6 Big Ten) find themselves in last place in the league amid a four-game losing streak in which they have averaged just 11.3 points per game. AJ Surace played through three broken ribs in last Saturday's 31-0 loss to Nebraska and struggled in a 4-for-12 performance in which threw for just 24 yards with two interceptions.

"It's very, very painful," Rutgers coach Gregg Schiano said. "Most humans wouldn't (play through) it. ... But he wanted to do it for his teammates last week. And he got hit sometimes, so this week, we'll see. But knowing him, he'll do everything possible to play."

Surace's tenuous situation could put more pressure on Antwan Raymond, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 810 rushing yards. The junior from Montreal was limited to just 21 yards on 13 carries against the Cornhuskers.

Raymond's counterpart, Carson Hansen, is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Hansen leads the Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4) with 619 rushing yards and seven TDs, although Cam Wallace (398 yards, four TDs) has proven to be a capable backup.

"Cam has stepped into a major role and has proven that he's been ready to go, and his opportunities have come his way," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said.

The Nittany Lions have won three straight since opening league play with a four-game slide. They rolled over Minnesota last weekend 42-14 behind three touchdown passes from Rocco Becht and a productive day from Hansen, who ran for 126 yards and a score before limping off.

Still, Campbell would like to see improvements from his squad with two games left in the regular season.

"Do I think (our weak areas) can change? You're darn right, I do," Campbell said. "I think you've got to demand it every day. It's how you practice. It's how you show up in a meeting. It's can you consistently do your job for 60 minutes. I still don't think we've proven that we can do that to the consistency level that we would want to do that, but I do think we've grown every week."