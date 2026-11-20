Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full practice participant Friday for the second straight day as he battles an illness that he believes will be behind him when Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

"Getting better," Burrow said after Friday's practice.

Burrow noted that he wasn't the only Cincinnati player battling an illness as the team prepares to make a run at a sixth consecutive victory.

"A lot of sick guys early in the week, so I don't know if the energy would've been there if we were a Sunday game coming in on Wednesday," Burrow said. "But we had three days off. It was a little lower yesterday, guys coming off of that, but today guys got after it and we're ready to go."

Burrow's method for overcoming an illness: sleep, hydrate and eat spicy foods.

The Bengals (7-2) lead the AFC North and Burrow has emerged as a strong MVP candidate. He leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and has thrown for 2,795 yards while being intercepted six times.

During the five straight wins, Burrow has fired 20 touchdown passes and Cincinnati is averaging 36.2 points. The Bengals have scored at least 30 points in each game to set a new franchise mark.

"It's all about how many points you score at the end of the day," Burrow said. "You can talk about yards and all the Next Gen Stats all you want, but how many points do you score?"

This marks just the second time Burrow has played a road game at Washington during his seven-year career. In the first, he was a rookie when he sustained a season-ending left ACL tear during a 20-9 loss to the Commanders in 2020.

"It's been a long time," Burrow said. "It is crazy. This season has gone by quickly and the last six years have gone by very quickly. A lot has happened for sure."