The Indianapolis Colts released veteran quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, head coach Shane Steichen announced.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his first start since the 2024 season when the Colts (3-8) return to action on Nov. 29 against the visiting New York Giants.

Jones, 29, was signed to a two-year, $88 million contract in the offseason that included $50 million fully guaranteed.

He paid little in the way of dividends this season, throwing for 1,974 yards with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception before being pulled in favor of Richardson in Thursday night's 26-3 setback to the Houston Texans.

Steichen was asked if Jones had requested a release.

"No. This was a decision that was just made for the best interest of both parties," Steichen replied.

Asked about the timing of the move, Steichen said, "It's just where we're at in our season."

Per ESPN, the Colts reportedly rebuffed interest in Jones from the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens prior to the trade deadline.

Jones was the sixth overall pick by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has thrown for 19,657 yards, 96 touchdowns and 68 interceptions over 94 career games (93 starts) for the Giants (2019-24) and Colts.

Jones will be subject to waivers through Monday afternoon. He could sign with another team if he clears waivers.

Richardson, 24, has completed 50.6% of his passes for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 19 career games (15 starts) since being selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.