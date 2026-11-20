"I'm happy for it," Harbaugh said during his Friday press conference. "I support his decision, and I hope he scores a lot of touchdowns. I hope he gets an opportunity to prove it real soon. That'd be great."

Skattebo's call to curb his post-touchdown acrobatics came after Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL following his sack of New England quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday in Munich. Hutchinson's right knee buckled as he landed after jumping in the air as part of his patented sack celebration. It's the second season-ending injury of his career and leaves a gaping hole in the Lions' defense.

"It's hard to see," Skattebo, 24, told reporters after Wednesday's practice, per the New York Post. "I'm saying yeah (no more). Mentally, I'm like, ‘I'm not doing that.' That ain't going to happen to me."

The second-year player did hedge in saying he might do a flip in a big moment, like in a playoff game.

Harbaugh said Hutchinson's injury was unfortunate and "very much of a fluke," and the coach thought about "one guy maybe to talk to" on the NFC East-leading Giants (5-3-1).

"But then I found out I didn't have to because he brought it up first," Harbaugh said of Skattebo.

Giants teammates also supported Skattebo, saying he made a smart decision.

"I think he's just being just conscious of every play he has to be out there for us to continue to succeed," wide receiver Malik Nabers said. "I think it just boils down to he's just taking a look at his health. We see a lot of people do flips and boils down to they were just having fun and had an injury. So, I think he's just taking a conscious effort to just be here to help the team win."

Skattebo had dealt with a leg issue this season and played in eight games (seven starts), rushing 116 times for 496 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions on 17 targets for 120 yards.

The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

His rookie year was abbreviated to the first eight games (five starts) by a season-ending ankle injury that had him contemplating retirement. He had 101 carries for 410 yards and five TDs, plus 24 receptions for 207 yards and two TDs.

Following his recovery from ankle surgery, Skattebo continued to do backflips, including failing at one during an on-stage appearance at Fanatics Fest over the summer. That didn't please fans of the team and likely the Giants organization.

"Cam's being a pro's pro," Giants tight end Isaiah Likely said Friday of Skattebo's awareness of his importance to the team. "I mean, obviously he knows that freak things happen like backflips, landing awkward, things can happen. Cam knows that as long as he's on the field, we have the best chance to win."