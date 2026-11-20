Colorado, enjoying a late-season resurgence behind an improved rushing attack, will visit struggling Cincinnati for a Big 12 game on Saturday afternoon.

The Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5) have won two of their last three games, powered by the emergence of Richard Young.

Young rushed for a career-high 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 overtime win against Kansas State on Oct. 31. In last week's 42-32 upset of then-No. 14 Houston, Young tallied 99 rushing yards and two scores.

JaQuail Smith leads Colorado with 440 rushing yards and has two TDs. Smith ran for 44 yards with a touchdown against the Cougars. Isaac Wilson has 1,629 passing yards to go with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he'll ride the hot hand with his running back rotation.

"(Young) earned those touches," Sanders said. "He desired them; he didn't request them."

Meanwhile, Cincinnati (5-5, 2-5) has dropped three straight games since a 37-24 upset of then-No. 8 Texas Tech on Oct. 24. Last week, the Bearcats fell 41-13 at Iowa State.

Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said his team has to contend with a complex Colorado defense, which has 25 sacks.

"Colorado does a good job of mixing things up," Satterfield said. "You're not just going to see one thing from them. Which is why they have been in every game."

Cincinnati's stout rushing attack is led by Cole Tabb (977 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Gi'Bran Payne (602 yards, two TDs). JC French IV has thrown for 2,087 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just three interceptions.

"They are physical and run the heck out of the football," Sanders said. "It's going to be a heck of a challenge to make sure we contain that."

The Buffaloes have lost four straight road games since opening with a 14-13 victory at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3. Asked about changing Colorado's pregame routine, Sanders said his professional baseball and football experience taught him that routines don't necessarily win games.

"I don't know if it's the routine," Sanders said. "I think it's the personnel and the coaching staff on the other side that beats you."