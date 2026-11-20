Interim coaches vying to guide their teams to bowl eligibility meet when North Carolina State visits Florida State on Saturday.

The game in Tallahassee, Fla., comes with the teams trying to produce rewarding Novembers.

Florida State (5-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won two straight road games since Rick Stockstill became the interim coach. The Seminoles will close the regular season with a pair of home games.

"Our players are doing such a great job of handling everything, and they've responded to our messaging," Stockstill said.

Yet this will be a unique home game with an interim coach after the dismissal of Mike Norvell.

"I've thought about coming out of that tunnel a lot because it'll be special," Stockstill said. "I don't want it to be about me."

NC State (4-6, 2-5) went 1-2 in three home games since Todd Goebbel became interim coach, so this is the first road game without Dave Doeren in charge. The Wolfpack have lost two in a row and finish the slate with two road games.

It already has been an eventful week for the Wolfpack as many of the players attended Monday's news conference when Philip Rivers was formally introduced as the coach for 2027. There's still the matter of finishing this season.

"Really taking it day by day and trying to go 1-0, then go 2-0 and eventually get to a bowl game," NC State linebacker Jordan Moreta said.

The Seminoles are within sniffing distance of their first bowl eligibility since 2023.

"They've put themselves in a good position, haven't talked about it because more process-oriented, that doesn't have anything to do with this game," Stockstill said. "We're just focused on this week, this game, and we'll worry about that down the road."

Florida State has concerns at running back, with Amari Thomas, who scored the Seminoles' only touchdown in the 16-0 victory at Pitt last Friday night, out with a leg injury. Thomas joins fellow running backs Tre Wisner, Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton Jr. in being out for the game.

Former walk-on Zay Parks might receive the bulk of the action in the backfield against NC State.

"He's in the mix there, and we're looking at possibly moving some guys that were running backs in high school that we're looking at trying to fill those holes right now because we don't have a lot of options," Stockstill said.

NC State running back Duke Scott has been back for two games since missing time with an injury. He has gone above 125 rushing yards in three games, including with 127 last week vs. Syracuse.