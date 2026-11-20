Someone will end their losing streak when Minnesota faces Northwestern in a Big Ten matchup Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Minnesota (5-5, 3-4) and Northwestern (6-4, 3-4) are riding three-game losing streaks entering their second-to-last game of the regular season. A win for either team might help to settle down an antsy fan base, and a fourth straight loss will increase the critics' decibel level.

Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck understands the sense of urgency with games remaining against Northwestern and border rival Wisconsin. Minnesota needs one more victory to gain bowl eligibility, which it has failed to secure with three straight losses against then-No. 4 Indiana, then-No. 8 UCLA and, most recently, 42-14 at Penn State last Saturday.

Earlier this week, Fleck dismissed offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh because of the team's continued struggles to score.

Minnesota has averaged only 16.7 points a game during its losing streak.

"There's still a lot of season left," Fleck said. "I know there's not that many days left, but there's still a lot of things to play for. You want it to get better now.

"Coach Harbaugh is an amazing coach, a really good person. Great father, great husband, one of the smarter coaches I've ever been around. We've been together nine years, four years with him being a coordinator of our offense.

"... And I've never been a stat guy. I've been into winning games, and there's a formula to do that. He handled it as a true pro, like I would expect."

Fleck did not name a specific play-caller for this weekend, instead saying it would be "a group effort."

Meanwhile, Northwestern is coming off three straight losses -- against Oregon, then-No. 19 Iowa and then-No. 20 Ohio State. The Wildcats stayed competitive with the Buckeyes before losing 28-19 on the road last Saturday.

Northwestern coach David Braun acknowledged that the margin between victory and defeat is thin.

"Not only can we compete with anyone in the country, but we can beat anyone in the country," Braun said. "And we're also at a point where you can objectively say that when the opportunities are out there, we need to capitalize on those opportunities."

Minnesota is 4-2 at home this season, and Northwestern is 1-3 on the road.