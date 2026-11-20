Mississippi State has perhaps its best chance to halt a six-game losing streak on Saturday with a nonconference home game against Tennessee Tech in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs (4-6) will have to do it without quarterback AJ Swann, who was ruled out after being injured in last weekend's 41-9 loss against Auburn.

Parker "Billy" Puckett relieved Swann and completed 10 of 14 passes for 68 yards against the Tigers. He is projected to start Saturday but head coach Jeff Lebby said true freshman Brodie McWhorter also will have an opportunity to play.

"For us, it's gonna be about who gives us the best chance to go get first downs, score touchdowns, but most importantly, again, take great care of the football," Lebby said. "Brodie has continued to get better and better. A guy that's been on scout team all year long, has just gotten some of his first work with us over the last 2-3 weeks, so he's continued to get better. We're gonna need that from him as we get ready to finish it out."

McWhorter made his debut in the loss to Auburn, completing his only pass for 10 yards.

Mississippi State has been in a downward spiral after a 4-0 start. The loss to Auburn marked the fourth game during the streak where the Bulldogs have scored 15 points or fewer.

There are no questions about the Tennessee Tech QB situation. Jax Leatherwood has completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,923 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. His yardage and touchdown totals are school records.

Despite a 38-31 loss to Mercer last week, the Golden Eagles (9-2) are ranked No. 12 in the AFCA FCS coaches poll and are playoff bound.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 away from home and are playing their first Power 4 opponent of the year.

"There is such a gap between the SEC and P4 and FCS," head coach Bobby Wilder said. "Regardless of what is going on at Mississippi State, there is a huge gap, there is a huge gap with the size, the physicality, all those things.

"So, we'll take an approach in this game where we are going to win," he added. "The goal is to go win the football game. And we have to be really smart about how we approach it with our players. We will be really smart about how we do it."